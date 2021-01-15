Left Menu
Communist party of Laos names PM Thongloun as new leader -state media

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:59 IST
The Communist Party of Laos on Friday elected Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith as new secretary general, replacing retiring party chief Bounnhang Vorachit, state media reported.

Thongloun was elected to a five-year term as head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee – the top post in the party, the state-run Vientiane Times reported. (Writing by Kay Johnson Editing by Ed Davies)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

