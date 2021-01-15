Left Menu
Development News Edition

HK security chief says communications surveillance can come under security law

Hong Kong's security chief said on Friday that police surveillance of communications can come under the city's national security law, potentially giving officers broader powers of interception. John Lee, speaking at an online Legislative Council meeting on security, said the Committee of Safeguarding National Security would have oversight over such surveillance operations.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 15-01-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 15:07 IST
HK security chief says communications surveillance can come under security law
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong's security chief said on Friday that police surveillance of communications can come under the city's national security law, potentially giving officers broader powers of interception.

John Lee, speaking at an online Legislative Council meeting on security, said the Committee of Safeguarding National Security would have oversight over such surveillance operations. "If it involves crimes endangering national security, they will be dealt with the rules and mechanisms established under the National Security Law," Lee said.

"There are strict regulations on how to deal with the results obtained, when to destroy them, report changes in circumstances ... and the police must report to the National Security Commission to supervise the implementation of these rules." Beijing imposed the national security law on its freest city in June, punishing what it broadly defines as secession, sedition, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in jail.

Western governments and human rights groups are concerned that the security law is being used to crush dissent in the Chinese-ruled city. Authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing say the law is necessary to bring stability to the former British colony after a year of anti-government demonstrations. While Lee gave few more details of what the surveillance mechanisms would be under the security law, he said such operations would not be subject to rules under the financial hub's existing Interception of Communications and Surveillance Ordinance, under which law enforcement officers must obtain prior approval.

Lee said in cases involving the confidentiality of information within the legal profession and lawyers' clients, those matters would be reported to judges and left for them to decide. About 100 people have been arrested under the security legislation so far, with some activists saying their phones have been checked or confiscated by authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'A clear and final no': French minister opposes $20 bln Canadian offer for Carrefour

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire expressed Frances stiff opposition to a possible near-20 billion takeover of Carrefour by Canadas Alimentation Couche-Tard on Friday, driving the French retailers shares down by 4.5.Food security is strategic...

HK security chief says communications surveillance can come under security law

Hong Kongs security chief said on Friday that police surveillance of communications can come under the citys national security law, potentially giving officers broader powers of interception.John Lee, speaking at an online Legislative Counc...

Twitter lays out transition plan of official White House accounts at inauguration

Twitter has laid out its action plan on Thursday local time on transitioning institutional accounts from the current White House to the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden. Sputnik reported that the platform explained it wa...

Hong Kong censorship debate grows as internet firm says can block "illegal acts"

The company which approves internet domains in Hong Kong said it will now reject any sites that could incite illegal acts, raising new concerns about freedoms after Beijings imposition of a national security law on the Chinese-ruled city la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021