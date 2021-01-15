Left Menu
Development News Edition

Family of Lockerbie bomber lose posthumous appeal against his conviction

The family of Libyan Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, the only person to be convicted over the 1988 Lockerbie aircraft bombing which killed 270 people, have lost a posthumous appeal in a Scottish court on Friday, their lawyer said. He said the family would be appealing the ruling to the UK Supreme Court.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:30 IST
Family of Lockerbie bomber lose posthumous appeal against his conviction
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The family of Libyan Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, the only person to be convicted over the 1988 Lockerbie aircraft bombing which killed 270 people, have lost a posthumous appeal in a Scottish court on Friday, their lawyer said. Megrahi, a Libyan intelligence officer who died in 2012, was jailed for life in 2001 after being found guilty of the murder of 243 passengers, 16 crew and 11 residents of Lockerbie in the deadliest militant attack in British history.

"The Court of Criminal Appeal in Scotland has upheld the verdict of the trial court and rejected both grounds of appeal and therefore the appeal against conviction is refused," Aamer Anwar, the lawyer for the Megrahi family said in a statement. He said the family would be appealing the ruling to the UK Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russia follows US to withdraw from Open Skies Treaty

Russia said Friday it will withdraw from an international treaty allowing observation flights over military facilities following the US exit from the pact.Russias Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the US withdrawal from the Open Ski...

Farmer unions asked to submit draft to government regarding their demands

As the ninth round of talks between the central government and farmer unions remained inconclusive, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said the unions have been asked to form informal groups among themselves and submi...

Philippines senators query government's preference for China vaccine after new efficacy data

Philippine senators on Friday questioned the governments preference for the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine after latest data showed it has a lower efficacy rate, saying this would not bode well for a country seeking to boost confidence in vaccine...

Wells Fargo records surprise quarterly profit

Wells Fargo Co reported a surprise quarterly profit on Friday, as stabilizing credit costs helped offset the hit from low-interest rates meant to prop up the ailing economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.The San Francisco-based bank reported...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021