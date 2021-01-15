Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL seeks regulating online lending platforms; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:46 IST
PIL seeks regulating online lending platforms; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

The Delhi High Court Friday sought response of the Centre and the RBI on a PIL seeking regulation of online lending platforms offering short-term personal loans at exorbitant interest rates through mobile apps, and allegedly humiliating and harassing people in case of delay in repayment.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Finance Ministry and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking their stand on the plea which has claimed that such lending platforms charge exorbitant interests on the loans given by them.

The petition has been moved by a Telengana-based Dharanidhar Karimojji, who works as a freelancer in digital marketing, claiming there are more than 300 mobile applications which provide instant loans ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 30,000 for 7 to 15 day periods.

However, these money lending platforms deduct almost 35 per cent to 45 per cent of the loan as platform fees, service charges or processing fees and only transfer the remaining money to the borrower's bank accounts, the petition has said.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for Karimojji, told the court that these entities pose a menace as they charge exorbitant interests rates of 1 per cent or more per day and in the event of non-payment of delay in repayment of the loaned amount, they call up everyone on the borrower's contact list to humiliate and harass them into making payments.

Bhushan, assisted by advocate Omanakuttan K K, told the court that even the RBI has issued a press note cautioning the general public about these platforms. The petition has sought directions to the ministry and RBI ''to regulate and control working of online digital lenders doing business through mobile app or any other platform'' and stop them from charging exorbitant interest on loan from borrowers.

The plea has also sought directions to the ministry and RBI to stop the harassment of the borrowers from recovery agents, fix a maximum rate of interest chargeable by the online digital lenders and to set up a grievance redressal mechanism in every state to resolve the problems faced by borrowers within a specific time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Root relief as long wait for test ton ends in Sri Lanka

Joe Roots 13-month wait for a test century, the longest of his career, ended on Friday with a masterful unbeaten 168 on day two of the first test against Sri Lanka as he revealed a change in mindset was behind his success. Root dominated Sr...

Sweden registers 4,703 new COVID-19 cases, 138 deaths on Friday

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered 4,703 new coronavirus cases since Thursday, Health Agency statistics showed on Friday.The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 138 new deaths, ...

PIA plane 'impounded' in Malaysia over $14 million lease dispute

A Pakistan International Airlines plane has been held back by Malaysian authorities due to a British court case over the jets lease, the airline said on Friday, adding it would pursue the matter through diplomatic channels. The Boeing 777 a...

Russia follows US to withdraw from Open Skies Treaty

Russia said Friday it will withdraw from an international treaty allowing observation flights over military facilities following the US exit from the pact.Russias Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the US withdrawal from the Open Ski...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021