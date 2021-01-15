U.S. set to announce new sanctions on six individuals linked to Hong Kong mass arrests - sources

The United States is set to announce fresh sanctions on Friday on six individuals connected to the mass arrests earlier this month of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, sources familiar with the matter said.

Hong Kong police on Jan. 5 arrested 53 people in dawn raids on democracy activists in the biggest crackdown since China last year imposed a security law which opponents say is aimed at quashing dissent in the former British colony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)