U.S. set to announce new sanctions on six individuals linked to Hong Kong mass arrests - sources

U.S. set to announce new sanctions on six individuals linked to Hong Kong mass arrests - sourcesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:53 IST
The United States is set to announce fresh sanctions on Friday on six individuals connected to the mass arrests earlier this month of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, sources familiar with the matter said.
Hong Kong police on Jan. 5 arrested 53 people in dawn raids on democracy activists in the biggest crackdown since China last year imposed a security law which opponents say is aimed at quashing dissent in the former British colony.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
