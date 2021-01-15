Internal watchdog to probe how Justice Department prepared ahead of Capitol riots

Internal watchdog to probe how Justice Department prepared ahead of Capitol riotsReuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 20:09 IST
The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog said on Friday his office was launching a review into how the FBI and other law enforcement operations prepared and later responded to the riots at the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters.
