Full bench of Election Commission to visit Bengal next week

The full bench of the ElectionCommission of India (ECI) will visit Kolkata next week to takestock of the law and order situation in West Bengal, sourcessaid on Friday.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora will arrive inthe metropolis on Wednesday evening from Guwahati, they said.

The CEC, along with the full bench, is likely to meetsenior officials of the state government, including the chiefsecretary, home secretary, DGP, ADG (Law and Order), districtmagistrates and SPs on Thursday, the sources said.

''The full bench may also meet representatives ofdifferent political parties here on Thursday. Nothing has beenfinalised as yet,'' sources in the office of the state's ChiefElectoral Officer (CEO) said.

Deputy Election Commissioner in-Charge of West Bengal,Sudeep Jain, had recently visited the city and held meetingswith senior officials.

Assembly elections in West Bengal are likely to beheld in April-May.

