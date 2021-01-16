No 'direct evidence' of plot to kidnap or kill lawmakers in U.S. Capitol attack -Justice Department official

A U.S. Justice Department official on Friday said there is currently no direct evidence of efforts to capture or assassinate lawmakers in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"We don't have any direct evidence of kill capture teams," said Michael Sherwin, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, in a press conference with reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)