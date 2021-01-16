Mizoram reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram reported four new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram. The total count for COVID-19 cases in the state has jumped to 4,314 including 80 active cases.

As per state government data, 4,225 people have been discharged in the state after recovering from the infection. However, no new deaths were reported making the total deaths in the state stand at nine.

Out of the four new cases, one was reported via the TrueNat test and three through the RT-PCR test. The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is scheduled to start today.

The two vaccines, Coaxin and Covishield developed by Indian companies will be given free of cost to 3 crore people in the initial phase and the entire cost will be borne by the Centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)