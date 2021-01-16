Left Menu
Development News Edition

Urdu Bulletin: Talks between farm unions, govt; COVID-19 vaccination rollout covered prominently on front page

Various Urdu publications have given prominent space to the ninth round of talks between farm unions and the government that remained inconclusive and the world's biggest vaccination drive in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 12:35 IST
Urdu Bulletin: Talks between farm unions, govt; COVID-19 vaccination rollout covered prominently on front page
Visuals from 9th round of meeting between government, farmer leaders underway at Vigyan Bhawan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Various Urdu publications have given prominent space to the ninth round of talks between farm unions and the government that remained inconclusive and the world's biggest vaccination drive in the country. Inquilab: On the front page, the publication highlighted that the ninth round of talks between farmer unions and the government over the agriculture laws ended in yet another deadlock while specifying that the next talks will be held on January 19. It also covered Congress protests across the country against the laws.

It also reported the killing of 35 people and hundreds injured after an earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale hit Indonesia's island of Sulawesi on Friday. Rashtriya Sahara: News on talks between farmer unions and government over contentious agriculture laws featured as the top story in the newspaper. It also reported about the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country from today.

The publication highlighted Army chief General MM Naravane's statement on the occasion of the 73rd Army Day on January 15. With the heading "China should not test our patience". Army chief General said that India wants to resolve issues through dialogue amid border standoff with China. It also gave prominent space to the US President-Elect Joe Biden announcing USD 1.9 trillion Covid relief package.

Hindustan Express: The Urdu daily also emphasised talks between farm unions and the government while it especially gave space to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's remark on the law and order situation in the state. It also covered the launch of the fundraising drive to collect donations for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. It also reported that President Ram Nath Kovind made a contribution of Rs 5,00,100 for the temple. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

An actor has to be an activist: Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub

Being aware is his biggest asset, says actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub who views his role as an idealistic student leader in Tandav as perhaps the closest a character has come to resemble the person he really is an artiste-activist looking to cha...

Azerbaijan to open restaurants but other coronavirus restrictions extended

Azerbaijan will allow cafes and restaurants to open their doors to customers from Feb. 1 but other coronavirus lockdown restrictions will be extended until April, the government said on Saturday. Measures to stem the spread of the virus wer...

Rohit's dismissal puts India on backfoot after rookie attack restricts Australia to 369

Rohit Sharmas indiscreet shot selection pegged India back after rookie bowling attack restricted Australia to 369 on a rain-curtailed second day of the fourth Test on Saturday.With heavy thundershowers preventing any play in the post tea se...

Over 130 flights delayed at Delhi Airport due to dense fog

Around 80 flights from Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi to several destinations were delayed due to dense fog and other technical reasons, an airport official said on Saturday. They further informed that over 50 flights arriving...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021