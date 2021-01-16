Urdu Bulletin: Talks between farm unions, govt; COVID-19 vaccination rollout covered prominently on front page

Various Urdu publications have given prominent space to the ninth round of talks between farm unions and the government that remained inconclusive and the world's biggest vaccination drive in the country. Inquilab: On the front page, the publication highlighted that the ninth round of talks between farmer unions and the government over the agriculture laws ended in yet another deadlock while specifying that the next talks will be held on January 19. It also covered Congress protests across the country against the laws.

It also reported the killing of 35 people and hundreds injured after an earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale hit Indonesia's island of Sulawesi on Friday. Rashtriya Sahara: News on talks between farmer unions and government over contentious agriculture laws featured as the top story in the newspaper. It also reported about the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country from today.

The publication highlighted Army chief General MM Naravane's statement on the occasion of the 73rd Army Day on January 15. With the heading "China should not test our patience". Army chief General said that India wants to resolve issues through dialogue amid border standoff with China. It also gave prominent space to the US President-Elect Joe Biden announcing USD 1.9 trillion Covid relief package.

Hindustan Express: The Urdu daily also emphasised talks between farm unions and the government while it especially gave space to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's remark on the law and order situation in the state. It also covered the launch of the fundraising drive to collect donations for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. It also reported that President Ram Nath Kovind made a contribution of Rs 5,00,100 for the temple. (ANI)

