Two killed, five injured in pile-up on Ludhiana flyover

Two people were killed and five others suffered injuries when at least 10 vehicles piled up on a flyover here due to dense fog on Saturday, police said.

Three vehicles were badly damaged in the accident on the Khanna flyover, they said.

The accident took place due to poor visibility caused by thick fog, said Inspector (Khanna police station) Akash Dutt.

The victims were yet to be identified, they said.

