Kerala gets second public sector bottled water plant

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16 (PTI): Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated the much-awaitedbottled water plant at Aruvikkara near here, the second suchmanufacturing unit to be set up in the public sector in thestate.

The plant, envisaged to make the government's packageddrinking water brand 'Hilly Aqua', was set up by the KeralaIrrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIDC).

Launching the plant via video conferencing, the ChiefMinister said the state government was committed to providedrinking water at an affordable rate and that it wouldincrease the production and supply of quality bottled waterfrom the plant as demand increases.

Hilly Aqua was first produced from a plant in Thodupuzha,he said.

While the market price for the bottled water was Rs 20,the 'Hilly Aqua' could be made available for public at Rs 13which was widely accepted, the Chief Minister said addingthat even private players were forced to follow suit.

Detailing the features of the new facility, he said asmany as 2,720 bottles of 20 litres each can be filled per dayat the Aruvikkara plant.

In the initial phase, 20 litres of bottled water would bedistributed at a price of Rs 20 each.

The required bottles would be manufactured at the plantitself, he added.

The Thiruvananthapuram unit of the all-women networkKudumbashree has designated a six-member team called''Santhvanam'' for distribution and marketing of the drinkingwater produced from the new plant.

The government was bringing out the ''Hilly Aqua'' afterpurifying the water using the state-of-the-art technology.

As the government's bottled water would get manufacturedfrom Aruvikkara plant along with the one in Thodupuzha,quality drinking water would be available to the public at anaffordable price, official sources added.

