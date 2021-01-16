Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Army has boosted country's morale during border standoff with China: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Indian Army has boosted the morale of the country and also enabled the people to hold their heads high during the border standoff with China.He said this while addressing a gathering here during the bhoomipujan and foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Command Hospital.The charismatic karishmaayi performance by the Army during the India-China standoff has boosted the morale of the country and also enabled the citizens to hold their heads high, he said, drawing a thunderous applause from the crowd.The entire world is facing COVID-19.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-01-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 18:12 IST
Indian Army has boosted country's morale during border standoff with China: Rajnath
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo: ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Indian Army has boosted the morale of the country and also enabled the people to hold their heads high during the border standoff with China.

He said this while addressing a gathering here during the 'bhoomipujan' and foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Command Hospital.

''The charismatic (karishmaayi) performance by the Army during the India-China standoff has boosted the morale of the country and also enabled the citizens to hold their heads high,'' he said, drawing a thunderous applause from the crowd.

''The entire world is facing COVID-19. pandemic No one had thought that with the onset of the pandemic, celebrating festivals such as Holi, Eid and Diwali will be without much fanfare (dhoomdhaam). No one had imagined that trains will come to a halt, and schools and markets will remain closed. However, the good thing was that under the leadership Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts to deal with the crisis started with courage and understanding (of the issue),'' he said.

He added that the biggest challenge at the time of the pandemic was testing. ''There were barely two laboratories, but today there are over 1,000 laboratories. There was a shortage of masks, ventilators and PPE kits. But the swiftness and understanding of the issue which India displayed, masks, PPE kits and ventilators are now being exported. This has been done in 4-6 months,'' Singh said.

Hailing the doctors and healthcare workers, he said, ''Had our doctors, para-medical staff, whom we know as warriors, not take the risk, we could not had fought the challenge. It is for this reason that doctors are considered as second God on earth. The threat of COVID-19 was on doctors, para-medical staff, sanitation workers. They stayed away from their families, ate food outside their homes, and then left for the hospital. These warriors have rendered charismatic performance. The doctors, para-medical staff, sanitation workers have worked as frontline soldiers and I salute their commitment and dedication.'' He also informed that besides the two indigenous anti-COVID vaccines used in the nationwide vaccination drive that began on Saturday, four more vaccines are coming soon.

''These vaccines will not only be administered to people in India, but will also be exported to other countries. Because, India does not think about itself alone, but is also concerned about the entire world. Seers here gave the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- the whole world is a family. Since the Vedic era, the medical treatment system here has not only thought about human beings, but also of other creatures. During the reign of Ashoka, there were provisions for treatment of cows, buffaloes, cats and bats.'' Army chief General MM Naravane and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: 47 players quarantined after COVID-19 cases; Serbia receives million doses of China's Sinopharm and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Forty seven players quarantined after COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flightsForty-seven players have been forced into two weeks of hotel quarantine in Melbourne after three coronavirus...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Rs 1,000-cr seed fund for startups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Rs 1,000-cr seed fund for startups....

Nearly 700 healthcare workers in Goa vaccinated with Covisheild

Nearly 700 healthcare workers were vaccinated with Covisheild at seven centres in Goa after the nationwide launch of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the COVID-19 vaccine today at 11 am...

TAAI urges govt to do away with quarantine norms for travellers vaccinated against COVID-19

Travel agents body TAAI on Saturday urged the government to come out with guidelines for travellers, both domestic and international, who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and asked to do away with quarantine requirement for such trave...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021