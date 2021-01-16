Left Menu
Meeting held to review Republic Day preparations, law and order at farmers' agitation sites

In the meeting held with senior officers, the police chief took stock of anti-terrorism measures as well as action taken against criminals involved in various cases, including burglary, violation of the Excise Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and gambling cases, they said.Shrivastava also reviewed pending cases under POCSO and crime against women, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 19:00 IST
Ahead of Republic Day, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday held a review meeting in which he also took stock of the arrangements at farmers' agitation sites to maintain law and order, officials said. In the meeting held with senior officers, the police chief took stock of anti-terrorism measures as well as action taken against criminals involved in various cases, including burglary, violation of the Excise Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and gambling cases, they said.

Shrivastava also reviewed pending cases under POCSO and crime against women, officials said. Senior officers examined proposed action against listed criminals under surveillance, including jail/bail/parole released criminals and 'Bad Characters', according to a police statement.

''The officers have been directed to increase vigil through picket checking and update history sheets. An action plan for police stations was also reviewed for formation of anti-snatching teams and identification of areas prone to organized crime like liquor/drugs trade and gambling,'' said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO (Delhi Police).

The district DCsP were also advised to take optimum use of crime teams for investigation, he said.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

