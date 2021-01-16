Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another UN peacekeeper killed in Mali, 5th in a week

PTI | Dakar | Updated: 16-01-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 20:31 IST
Another UN peacekeeper killed in Mali, 5th in a week

A United Nations peacekeeper from Egypt was killed in Mali's northern Kidal region on Friday, and another was seriously injured, after their vehicle hit an explosive device during a logistics convoy, the UN said.

It brought the toll to five UN peacekeepers killed in northern Mali in just a week.

Another explosive device was found at the scene in Tessalit and disabled, the UN mission in Mali said late Friday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday strongly condemned the attack and said attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Four peacekeepers from Ivory Coast died from an improvised explosive device and an attack Wednesday by unidentified gunmen in the Timbuktu region.

The UN said six were wounded.

The peacekeeping mission has been in Mali since 2013, after Islamic extremists took control of major towns in the north. A French-led military operation dislodged them, but the jihadists have since regrouped in rural areas and expanded their reach.

The U.N. says more than 231 peacekeepers in Mali have been killed due to hostile incidents, in what has become known as its most dangerous mission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Staff Selection Commission cancels written exams of gram sachiv

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission on Saturday announced to cancel written exams held on January 9 and 10 for around 700 posts of gram sachiv, following claims that question papers were leaked.Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chau...

University students should visit jails for learing experience: UP governor

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday suggested that visits of university students to Nari Nirketans and jails should be arranged so that they learn the circumstances under which the prisoners committed crimes and avoid them in...

Over 3,000 military healthcare workers get COVID-19 vaccine jabs

The armed forces on Saturday administered coronavirus vaccine to over 3,000 military doctors, nurses and healthcare personnel on the first day of the nation-wide vaccination drive.Sources in the security establishment said 3,129 health care...

Sherpas successfully complete first winter summit of K2; Spanish climber killed

A team of climbers from Nepal on Saturday become the first mountaineers to successfully complete a winter attempt on the summit of K2, the worlds second tallest peak.The group of sherpas had paused at a point 70 metres short of the 8,611 me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021