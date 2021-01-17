Left Menu
Development News Edition

PFI case: Court in UP's Mathura re-issues B-warrant for 5th accused lodged in Kerala jail

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 17-01-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 00:44 IST
PFI case: Court in UP's Mathura re-issues B-warrant for 5th accused lodged in Kerala jail

On the request of the Uttar Pradesh STF, the court of additional district and sessions judge here re-issued a B-warrant on Saturday for Rauf Sheriff, the fifth accused in a case involving the Popular Front of India (PFI), asking him to appear before it on February 1, a government lawyer said.

''On the request of the STF on January 1, the B-warrant was issued by District and Sessions Judge Anil Kumar Pandey for the appearance of the PFI's student wing leader Rauf Sheriff in the court on January 15, but he did not turn up,'' District Government Counsel Shiv Ram Singh said.

Neither Sheriff, who is lodged in a jail in Kerala's Ernakulam, nor any representative of the Special Task Force (STF) appeared in the court on January 15, he added.

On a written request from the STF, the judge ordered the re-issuance of the B-warrant for Sheriff on Saturday.

If a person is in jail for more than one offence, a B-warrant is issued for him and the accused is sent to court by the jail authorities and not by police.

Sheriff, a central leader of the Campus Front of India (CFI), is charged with funding PFI activists Atiqur Rahman, Aalam Masood and journalist Siddique Kappan, who were arrested on October 5 last year for serious offences like sedition, when they were on their way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to report on the alleged gangrape and subsequent death of a Dalit woman.

Meanwhile, ED Deputy Director Vinay Baliyan submitted a written request in the court seeking a re-interrogation of Rahman, Masood and Kappan as their statements were found to be contradictory, the district government counsel said, adding that the judge accepted the request.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Baked Alaska' arrested in Capitol Hill riot -FBI

Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who goes by the handle Baked Alaska, was arrested on Friday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Houston, Texas, according to documents the agency posted online, and charged with participating in...

Slovakia plans mass testing to cut virus infections by 50%- minister

Slovakia is planning another large-scale testing and quarantine push to combat a serious rise in coronavirus infections, Health Minister Marek Krajci said on Saturday. The central European country with a population of 5.5 million has seen r...

Tripura begins COVID vaccination drive, 1,399 frontline workers get shots

Mridul Das, a 30-year-old doctor, was the first person to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Tripura on Saturday as the state joined the rest of the country is rolling out the vaccination programme.The vaccination programme in the state began at 1...

U.S. capitals on edge for armed protests as Trump presidency nears end

Washington, D.C., was locked down and U.S. law enforcement officials geared up for pro-Trump marches in all 50 state capitals this weekend, erecting barriers and deploying thousands of National Guard troops to try to prevent the kind of vio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021