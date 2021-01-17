Left Menu
79.39 pc vaccination in Thane, 64.25 pc in Palghar on Day 1

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-01-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 09:55 IST
79.39 pc vaccination in Thane, 64.25 pc in Palghar on Day 1
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 1,829 people out of2,300 registered beneficiaries have got the COVID-19 vaccinedoses on the first day of the inoculation drive in Thane, asper revised figures issued by the district administration.

District Medical Officer Manish Renge in a releaselate Saturday night said 79.39 per cent of the registeredbeneficiaries got vaccine shots on the inaugural day.

Earlier, Renge had said 1,740 (75.63 per cent) out ofthe 2,300 registered people got the doses on Saturday.

The vaccination was carried out at 23 centres, hesaid.

District Civil Surgeon Kailash Pawar said thevaccination process had to be suspended for about half-an-houron Saturday due to technical issues in the Co-WIN app, but waslater resumed.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday eveningannounced suspension of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in thestate till Monday owing to problems in the Co-WIN app.

The app has been created by the Centre for managingregistration for the inoculation.

In neighbouring Palghar, a total of 257 out of 400registered beneficiaries were given the vaccine on Saturday,achieving a target of 64.25 per cent, an official release fromthe district administration said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

