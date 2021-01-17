Thieves drill hole from rented shop, loot jewellery outlet

A jewellery shop in Thane waslooted in the early hours of Sunday after thieves drilled ahole into the wall from a neighbouring fruit shop which theyhad allegedly rented some weeks earlier, police said.

The incident took place between 2-2:30am in the city'sVartak Nagar area, an official said.

''The adjacent fruit shop was taken on rent of Rs28,000 two months ago from the owner who did not verify thecredentials of the people who were leasing it. The jewelleryshop loot came to light in the morning when its owner openedthe outlet for the day,'' he said.

The quantity of jewellery and amount looted is beingestimated and the owner of the fruit shop has been detainedfor questioning, the Vartak Nagar police station officialadded.

