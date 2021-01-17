Man held with pistol and cartridges

A 24-year-old man has beenarrested from suburban Vikhroli here for carrying 60cartridges and a pistol, police said on Sunday.

Police also seized 16 empty cartridges from theaccused Sahil Khan on Saturday morning.

''The accused, a resident of suburban Andheri, has acriminal record. He was produced before court which remandedhim to police custody till January 21,'' said senior policeinspector, Parksite police station, Zubeda Sheikh.

Further investigation is underway.

Khan has been booked under Arms Act.

