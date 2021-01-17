Left Menu
Three children charred to death in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 17-01-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 18:18 IST
Three minor siblings, who wereat their relative's place, were charred to death when amassive fire broke out at the residence in Kamle district ofArunachal Pradesh, an official said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Kabak Yani (10),Kabak Nanu (7) and Kabak Chaku (5), Deputy Commissioner HengoBasar said.

As their parents were away on Saturday, the trio wereputting up at a relative's place, he said, adding that thefire, which broke out around 11 pm, quickly spread to nearbyhomes, damaging property of neighbours.

Expressing shock over the incident, local MLA TarinDakpe paid a compensation of Rs 1 lakh and CGI sheets to thefamilies of the victims.

He made a fervent appeal to the state government tosanction ex-gratia for the family members of the deceased.

A case has been registered, and inquiry was beingconducted, police sources said.

The bodies of the three children were handed over tothe family after post-mortem, the sources added.

