Maha home minister distributes body worn cameras to cops

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday distributed 'body worn cameras' to trafficpolice at a function in Nagpur and said such devices wouldhelp enforce discipline on the roads as footage from it can beused as evidence against violators.

Altercations between law enforcers and those caughtfor traffic violations would also reduce due to such cameras,he added.

He said there were 163 traffic signals in the city and6,688 CCTV cameras to help enforce the law, and police wouldsoon be receiving drones in a few days as well.

He also said Rs 16 crore in fines was pending fromtraffic violators and a private agency would be contractedsoon to recover this amount.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)