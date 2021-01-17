Left Menu
K'taka Congress leaders to march towards Raj Bhavan on Jan 20 over farm laws

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister G. Parameshwara on Sunday announced his party will hold a protest march towards Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on January 20 in support of farmers protesting at the borders of the national capital against the new farm laws.

ANI | Shivamogga (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-01-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 20:25 IST

Congress leader G Parameshwara (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader and former deputy chief minister G. Parameshwara on Sunday announced his party will hold a protest march towards Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on January 20 in support of farmers protesting at the borders of the national capital against the new farm laws. Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, Parameshwara informed that the Congress leaders will first gather at Freedom Park and later hand over a memorandum to Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala.

"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi backed farmer's protest and the state congress also extended the support to the farmers. The state leaders will gather at Freedom Park on January 20 and will take a march to Raj Bhavan and give a memorandum to the Governor," the Congress said. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Stressing that the state is witnessing "bad financial conditions", Parameshwara claimed, "The government is not able to release grants for development works. The government cut the grants for the non-BJP legislator's constituencies. They have even withdrawn the grants which were released during the earlier governments." He further alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has withdrawn Rs 100 crores sanctioned to his constituency.

"Yediyurappa has withdrawn Rs 100 crores sanctioned to my constituency. It clearly shows that the government is going through a financial crisis and incapable of handling the state," Parameshwara stated seeking to release a white paper about the financial status of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

