Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Trump slams Huawei and its suppliers one final time

The email noted that companies had been waiting "many months" for licensing decisions and with less than a week left in the administration, dealing with it was a challenge. A spokesman for the semiconductor group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 23:37 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Trump slams Huawei and its suppliers one final time
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration last week notified some Huawei suppliers that it is revoking their licenses to sell to the Chinese tech giant and intends to reject dozens of other applications to supply the telecommunications equipment maker, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The action against Huawei Technologies - likely the last under Republican President Donald Trump's administration - is the latest in a long-running effort to weaken the world's largest telecommunications equipment company, which it says is a threat to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests. The notices came amid a flurry of U.S. actions against China in the final days of the Trump administration. Democrat Joe Biden will take the oath of office as president on Wednesday.

A Commerce Department spokesman did not immediately return requests for comment. In an email seen by Reuters documenting the actions, the Semiconductor Industry Association said on Friday the Commerce Department had issued "intents to deny a significant number of license requests for exports to Huawei and a revocation of at least one previously issued license." Sources familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there was more than one revocation.

The email said the actions spanned a "broad range" of products in the semiconductor industry and asked companies whether they had received notices. The email noted that companies had been waiting "many months" for licensing decisions and with less than a week left in the administration, dealing with it was a challenge.

A spokesman for the semiconductor group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Parl panel on IT summons Facebook and Twitter officials on Jan 21

Plea in HC against Lakshmi Vilas Bank-DBS merger

Science News Roundup: Biden names geneticist Lander for new Cabinet-level post, elevating role of science; NASA's Boeing moon rocket cuts short 'once-in-a-generation' ground test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's health agency approves the use of two vaccines

Brazils health regulator on Sunday approved the urgent use of coronavirus vaccines made by Sinovac and AstraZeneca, enabling Latin Americas largest nation to begin an immunisation programme thats been subject to months of delay and politica...

Four police officers killed, one missing, after bandit attack in northwest Nigeria

Four police officers were killed and one was missing after armed bandits attacked their convoy in northwest Nigeria on Friday, the Nigerian police said. Around 100 armed men attacked 16 police officers on the Birnin Gwari-Funtua highway as ...

Dhannipur mosque project to formally begin on Jan 26 in UP's Ayodhya: Trust

The Dhannipur mosque project, which includes a hospital, a museum, a library, a community kitchen, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Research Centre, a publication house, besides a mosque, will formally begin in Ayodhya on January 26.The mosque is ...

France reports further 141 coronavirus deaths, more than 16,600 cases

France reported a further 141 deaths from coronavirus on Sunday, taking the cumulative toll since March to 70,283, the public health authority said. It also reported 16,642 new infections within the previous 24 hours.The infection figures o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021