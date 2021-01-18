Veolia says its 29.9% stake in Suez is not for sale

French water and waste management firm Veolia said on Sunday that its 29.9% stake in Suez was not and would not be for sale after its rival announced it had received an offer that could lead to a takeover bid from investment firms Ardian and GIP.

"Veolia reiterates this evening that the 29.9% that it owns in the capital of Suez are not and will not be for sale," it said in a statement.

"Any project that would directly or indirectly involve the sale by Veolia of its stake in Suez, or other transfers distorting the industrial project that the group is carrying out, is considered hostile by Veolia."

