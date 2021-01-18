Chhattisgarh announces formation of Telghani Board to boost employment in rural areas

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday announced that the Telghani Board will be formed in the state to provide employment opportunities to the people of rural areas. Speaking at divisional level youth introduction conference, Baghel announced Rs 20 lakhs for construction of social buildings in five districts of Raipur division- Raipur, Mahasamund, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Balodabazar.

"With the formation of the Telghani Board, the people of rural areas will get employment opportunities. Sahu community has always shown direction in terms of social awareness. Even in the pandemic period, all communities including Sahu, came forward and performed their social responsibilities well," he said. For the first time, a divisional level program was organised by the Sahu community of the district in Mahasamund. Chairman of Backward Classes Commission Thaneshwar Sahu, public representatives and community heads were present at the event. (ANI)

