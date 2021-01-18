Left Menu
Development News Edition

India takes necessary measures to safeguard sovereignty: MEA on reports of Chinese village in Arunachal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 20:23 IST
India takes necessary measures to safeguard sovereignty: MEA on reports of Chinese village in Arunachal

In a cautious reaction to a report that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh, India on Monday said it keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on the country's security, and takes necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Ministry of External Affairs said India has stepped up the construction of border infrastructure, including roads and bridges for the improvement of livelihood of its citizens.

The response from the ministry came when asked about a report by NDTV channel, saying China has constructed a new village in the disputed region of Arunachal Pradesh and it consisted of about 101 homes. The news channel said the report is based on satellite images accessed exclusively by it.

''We have seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India. China has undertaken such infrastructure construction activity in the past several years,'' the MEA said. ''In response, our government too has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges etc, which has provided much needed connectivity to the local population along the border,'' it added. The ministry also asserted that the government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas for the improvement of livelihood of its citizens, including in Arunachal Pradesh. ''Government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,'' it said.

In its report, NDTV showed two images of the area where it said the village has been set up. According to the channel, the first image dated August 26, 2019 did not show any human habitation but the second one of November 2020 shows a row of structures.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC). China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it.

India and China are locked in a bitter border row in eastern Ladakh for over eight months. The army as well as the Indian Air Force have been maintaining a high state of operational readiness along the entire stretch of the LAC with China including in the Arunachal sector in view of the eastern Ladakh standoff.

India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks in order to resolve the eastern Ladakh row, but no significant headway has been made for its resolution.

Earlier this month, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat visited various forward posts near the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh and reviewed India's operational preparedness.

He also visited several key installations including ''forward most air maintained'' posts in Dibang Valley, Lohit sector and Subansiri valley, according to the Army.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Tandav' team 'unconditionally' apologises, says no intent to hurt sentiments

The makers of Amazon Prime Video series Tandav on Monday apologised unconditionally if they had unintentionally hurt the sentiments of the people after the show stirred up a controversy for its depiction of Hindu deities.The statement, twee...

Mexican president says U.S. gets Mexico stance on ex-defence chief

Mexicos president said on Monday the U.S. government understood his administrations stance on the case of ex-defence minister Salvador Cienfuegos, who Mexico decided not to prosecute after U.S. authorities had built a case against him.Speak...

Lebanon's COVID-19 spike overwhelms battered hospitals and exhausted doctors

COVID-19 patients wait on pavements outside hospitals in Beirut, where emergency rooms are packed and intensive care beds full. Inside, exhausted healthcare workers are succumbing themselves - doctors at one hospital, asking not to be named...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9 PM NATION DEL43 FARMERS-MEETING GOVT Both sides want early end to impasse, but involvement of other ideologies delaying resolution Govt on farmers protest New Delhi A day before the crucial tenth round of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021