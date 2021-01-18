Bihar Guv donates Rs 2.01 lakh for Ram temple construction

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan onMonday donated Rs 2.01 lakh for the construction of the Ramtemple in Ayodhya.

Chauhan handed over a cheque to R N Singh, nationalvice president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and head ofthe Bihar Rajya Samarpan Nidhi Sangrah Samiti, a committeeengaged in collecting funds for the purpose from across thestate.

Bihar BJP general secretary (organisation) Nagendrajiand state-level office-bearers of the RSS and the VHP werepresent on the occasion.

