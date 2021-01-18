Bihar Guv donates Rs 2.01 lakh for Ram temple construction

Bihar Guv donates Rs 2.01 lakh for Ram temple constructionPTI | Patna | Updated: 18-01-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 21:20 IST
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan onMonday donated Rs 2.01 lakh for the construction of the Ramtemple in Ayodhya.
Chauhan handed over a cheque to R N Singh, nationalvice president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and head ofthe Bihar Rajya Samarpan Nidhi Sangrah Samiti, a committeeengaged in collecting funds for the purpose from across thestate.
Bihar BJP general secretary (organisation) Nagendrajiand state-level office-bearers of the RSS and the VHP werepresent on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Vishwa Hindu Parishad
- Phagu Chauhan
- Ramtemple
- Nagendrajiand
- N Singh
ALSO READ
Bihar reports 282 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh deaths
Schools, colleges to reopen in Bihar from Monday; Govt issues safety guidelines
Bihar BJP MLA injured after her car hits tree
PM Modi should take first shot of COVID-19 vaccine to reassure people, Bihar Cong leader
Schools, colleges reopen in Bihar after over 9 months