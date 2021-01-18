Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Khodorkovsky says 'autocrat' Putin trying to show he is Russia's top dog with Navalny arrest

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oil tycoon who fell foul of the Kremlin, said on Monday that the arrest of Alexei Navalny was an attempt by President Vladimir Putin, whom he cast as an "ageing autocrat", to show that he is still Russia's top dog.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-01-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 22:10 IST
INTERVIEW-Khodorkovsky says 'autocrat' Putin trying to show he is Russia's top dog with Navalny arrest
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oil tycoon who fell foul of the Kremlin, said on Monday that the arrest of Alexei Navalny was an attempt by President Vladimir Putin, whom he cast as an "ageing autocrat", to show that he is still Russia's top dog. Khodorkovsky said the West should act rather than talk if it wanted to have any influence on the Kremlin after Navalny's arrest.

The Kremlin has said that Navalny, who was remanded in pre-trial detention for 30 days on Monday for violating the terms of a suspended jail sentence, must face justice like any other citizen if he has done anything wrong, and said the West should keep out of the case. Khodorkovsky said the West should impose sanctions on individuals involved in expanding Russia's network of corrupt money across the world, rather than targeting Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"Putin feels he has to show he is the main animal in the herd or that people will believe that he is no longer the top dog," Khodorkovsky, 57, told Reuters in London when asked why Navalny had been targetted. "For an ageing autocrat, who rules through bandit groups and bandit methods, the law will never defend him. The only thing that defends Putin is the perception... that he is the top dog - that has been placed yet again in doubt."

Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest man, was arrested on a plane in Siberia in 2003 and jailed for massive tax evasion and fraud and his once mighty oil company, Yukos, was split apart. The Kremlin cast him as a common criminal. Khodorkovsky denied the charges and was released in 2013 after spending 10 years in custody.

"The arrest of Navalny means that the Putin regime, his bandit regime, is moving to totalitarian methods of pressure on society," Khodorkovsky told Reuters in London. Khodorkovsky said he wanted to believe that Navalny would be released but that the reality was Navalny would face escalating pressure from the Russian authorities, including the possibility of a 10-year prison term.

"He could be given 10 years - that in summary is what we could see at this stage," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WHO says close to Pfizer deal that would give poorer countries access

The World Health Organization is in advanced negotiations with Pfizer to include the firms COVID-19 shot in the bodys vaccine-sharing scheme, which would speed vaccine deliveries to poorer countries, a senior WHO official said on Monday. Th...

Guj:11 students test coronavirus positive on 1st day of school

At least 11 girl students ofclasses 10 and 12 tested positive for coronavirus on Mondayduring random testing on the campus of a school-cum-hostel inKeshod town in Gujarats Junagadh district on the first day ofresumption of classes, official...

Bird flu: Rajasthan reports 245 more avian deaths; total 5,540

A total of 245 birds died in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the number of avian deaths to 5,540 in the state since a bird-flu outbreak.Seventeen of the 33 districts of the state are affected by the bird-flu infection. Of the 267 samples collec...

Kremlin foe Navalny held in pre-trial detention, Moscow tells West to butt out

A Russian judge remanded Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in pre-trial detention for 30 days on Monday for violating the terms of a suspended jail sentence, ignoring calls from Western countries to free the opposition politician immediately.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021