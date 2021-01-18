Gram Sabhas can be held in villages now: Maha minister

Maharashtra Rural DevelopmentMinister Hasan Mushrif on Monday said mandatory four gramsabhas can be held without compromising the guidelines ofCOVID-19, hours after results of some 12,000 Gram Panchayatswere declared.

The village-level governing body will now serve for aperiod of five years and need to hold four public meetingswhere key issues can be discussed.

''No such gram sabhas were held in the state because ofthe pandemic situation. The state had issued guidelinesregarding the same from time to time. However, the villagelevel governing body can now hold such public meetings fromtime to time. A circular regarding the same has been issued aswell. The life is now coming back to normalcy,'' the ministersaid in a statement.

