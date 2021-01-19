UK government condemns 30-day detention of Kremlin foe Navalny

UK government condemns 30-day detention of Kremlin foe NavalnyReuters | London | Updated: 19-01-2021 02:16 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 01:57 IST
The British government on Monday condemned the 30-day pre-trial detention of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and called for him to be freed.
"The UK Government calls for his immediate and unconditional release," said foreign minister Dominic Raab.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
