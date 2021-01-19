Over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in India, 17,411 fresh recoveries
As many as 10,064 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,05,81,837 on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 11:24 IST
As many as 10,064 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,05,81,837 on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said. With 17,411 more recoveries, the total number of discharges reached 1,02,28,753.
The death toll mounted to 1,52,556 after 137 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. At present, the country's active coronavirus cases stand at 2,00,528.
Kerala has the highest number of active coronavirus cases (68,617), Maharashtra follows with 51,887 cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,78,02,827 samples tested for COVID-19 up to January 18, of which 7,09,791 samples were tested yesterday.
On Monday, the Union Health Ministry informed that India's Recovery Rate has touched 96.59 per cent. A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries had been vaccinated against COVID-19 till Monday through 7,704 sessions, as per the provisional report, it said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
