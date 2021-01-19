Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC adjourns hearing of plea challenging provisions under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a plea filed by Buffalo Traders Welfare Association challenging the validity of certain provisions under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 13:13 IST
SC adjourns hearing of plea challenging provisions under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a plea filed by Buffalo Traders Welfare Association challenging the validity of certain provisions under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde adjourned the hearing after the petitioner sought time to file an affidavit in the case.

Last week, while hearing the case, the Bench had said that Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Care and Maintenance of Case Property Animals) Rules, 2017, which allows seizure and of animals, including cattle, before the conviction of owner is in 'dissonance' with Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. "We told you last time that Rules are in dissonance with the Sections. The animals are the source of livelihood for people. The section is clear that only after the conviction that the animals can be taken away. The Rules permit to take away animals even before conviction," the Bench had asked Centre.

The Bench had further observed that the sale of animals is something, which is not injurious to animals and selling doesn't mean they are getting injured. The top court had observed that animals are normally source of livelihood and they can't be confiscated."Animals are normally, not cats and dogs but others are source of livelihood. You can't confiscate them. Your rules are contradictory. You either change it or we will stay it," the Bench had told Centre.

Earlier, the apex court had sought the central government's response on a plea filed by Buffalo Traders Welfare Association challenging the validity of 2017 Rules which allow authorities to seize vehicles used in cattle transportation and send the animals to gaushalas or cow shelters. The petition, filed by advocate Sanobar Ali Qureshi, challenged the notification, particularly Rule 3, 5, 8 and 9, which permits the forfeitures of the animals and send the animals to Gaushala, Pinjrapole or infirmary if the owner pleads guilty or is convicted under the act.

The petition said the notification issued on May 23, 2017, on the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Care and Maintenance of Case Property Animals) Rules, 2017 and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 be declared as "ultra vires and unconstitutional". According to the act, "If the accused is convicted, or pleads guilty, the magistrate shall deprive him of the ownership of the animals and forfeit the seized animal to the infirmary, Pinjrapole, Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Animal Welfare Organisation or Gaushala already having custody for proper adoption or other disposition."

The petition has said that the transporters, cattle traders and farmers are facing threats due to anti-social elements since the notification of the impugned rules. "This results in frequent lootings of the animals. It is pertinent to mention that these frequent lootings are also threatening the rule of law and generally emboldening groups of persons to take the law into their own hands. Moreover, these incidents are acting as triggers for communal polarization of the society, and if not halted effectively and immediately will have disastrous consequences on the social fabric of the country," the plea added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BCCI announces Rs 5 crore bonus for triumphant Indian team

The BCCI on Tuesday announced a Rs 5 crore bonus for the Indian cricket team after the Ajinkya Rahane-led side won the fourth and final Test against Australia to clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.India chased down ...

Ladakh MP, senior ITBP oficials participate in Zanskar Winter Sports opening ceremony

BLP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and senior Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP officials participated in the opening ceremony of the Zanskar Winter Sports Youth Festival 2021.The opening ceremony of the 13-day winter sports saw par...

4 hurt in string of shootings in Pocono Mountains community

At least four people were injured in a string of shootings that prompted an order to shelter in place for a Pennsylvania community in the Pocono Mountains, authorities said.Shots rang out not far from each other in at least four different a...

JP Nadda slams Rahul Gandhi for stand on China, farm laws

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his repeated criticism of Chinas alleged entry into India territory and asked if the latter has any intentions of cancell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021