Germany to extend lockdown until Feb. 15 - document

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to extend coronavirus restrictions until Feb. 15 and make medical masks obligatory on public transport and in shops, according to a draft resolution by the federal government seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The draft proposed keeping schools closed until mid-February and improving aid for companies affected by the lockdown extension. It also proposed creating a working group to work out how to exit restrictions safely and equitably.

Merkel is due to meet on Tuesday with regional leaders to discuss measures to rein in the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)