SC asks HCs, states/UTs to submit responses on expeditious trial of cheque bounce within 4 weeks

In connection with its suo motu case on the expeditious trial of cheque bounce, Supreme Court on Tuesday asked various state High Courts and states/Union Territories to register their responses within four weeks.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:39 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In connection with its suo motu case on the expeditious trial of cheque bounce, Supreme Court on Tuesday asked various state High Courts and states/Union Territories to register their responses within four weeks. A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde was hearing its suo motu case on the expeditious trial of cheque bounce cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

"In these circumstances, having regard to the importance of the matter for the administration of justice of various States, we are of the view that High Courts through their registrar general and States/UT through their Director General of Police (DGP) shall submit a response within four weeks," CJI Bobde said, in its interim order today. The CJI said the top court had in its last hearing asked various state High Courts to take this matter seriously.

Out of 25 High Courts, 14 have submitted their respective reports, 11 HCs have submitted the draft scheme, in connection with speedy disposal and trial of cheque bounce cases. "By an order of October 27, 2020, the DGs of police were directed to file their reports before us with regard to summons and other issues, so far, only 7 DGs of various states had filed their responses," the court noted.

"This court took note of the preliminary reports, filed by various state HCs and others," it stated further. (ANI)

