Left Menu
Development News Edition

First India-EU IPR dialogue held to strengthen relation

The first India-EU IPR dialogue between the European Union (EU) Commission and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) was held on January 14 through a virtual platform.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:28 IST
First India-EU IPR dialogue held to strengthen relation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The first India-EU IPR dialogue between the European Union (EU) Commission and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) was held on January 14 through a virtual platform. "The meeting was jointly hosted by EU Commission and DPIIT and was co-chaired by the Joint Secretary of DPIIT Ravinder and Carlo Pettinato, Head of Unit Investment & Intellectual Property, Directorate-General for Trade European Commission," read a Ministry of Commerce & Industry release.

"Senior government functionaries from Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture, Department of Health and Department of Revenue from the Indian side, and several Directorate Generals of European Commission, from EU side, participated in the dialogue," the ministry informed on Tuesday. "The India Co-Chair provided an overview of various Intellectual property rights (IPR) developments, with an aim to meet the objectives set forth in the National IPR policy 2016. He also reiterated the importance of legislative reforms brought in by India to stimulate innovation and creativity among start-ups and MSMEs," it said.

The ministry informed that the various initiatives taken up by the Indian government in this context were appreciated by the EU representatives. "The EU Co-Chair provided a brief overview of DG trade and the various activities being undertaken by them including IPRs in relation to Free Trade Agreements as well as effective enforcement of Intellectual Property Rights," it added.

"Representative from EU provided an update on a recent directive on Copyright in the digital market keeping in pace with changing demands of the industry. On Trademark, they presented the details about the dual system available in the region which provides flexibility to the owners," the ministry further informed. "Indian counterparts updated the functionaries on reduced pendency on trademarks and department's continuous efforts to further improve the process. Further, there were discussions on plant proectual Property Rightstection and farmer's right and their importance for the Indian economy. A representative from India also briefed on the various enforcement initiatives being taken by the government so as to ensure the right of the owners is respected," it said.

Towards the conclusion of the dialogue, the Co-Chairs thanked all the representatives for their participation and initiative in strengthening the bilateral relationship, particularly during the challenging times of the Covid19 pandemic, which is also an opportunity to bring the two nations closer through collaboration in the area of IP protection and its enforcement. "It was emphasized that this dialogue is an effective platform to discuss key intellectual property issues that affect business entities and to identify areas for closer collaboration for the mutual benefit of both economies," the ministry added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Once COVID-19 vaccine vial opened, it needs to be used fully within four hours'

A vial of COVID-19 vaccine once opened for inoculation needs to be fully used within four hours, else the remaining doses go waste and need to be destroyed, senior doctors said on Tuesday.The first batch of Oxford COVID-19 Covishield vaccin...

Factional risks hover as Libya's U.N. peace process advances

Libyans working under a U.N. peace process on Tuesday agreed a mechanism to choose a new temporary government to oversee the run-up to elections late this year, in the hope that it can avoid being scuppered by factional rivalries. It follow...

Four held for cheating investors of crores in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police on Tuesdayarrested four persons, including a woman, for allegedlycheating several investors of crores by promising themlucrative returns, an official said.A team from the crime branch raided the office ofVanita Enterp...

Soccer-Norwegian Hege Riise appointed interim England women's coach

England appointed former Norway midfielder Hege Riise as interim coach of the womens team on Tuesday after Phil Neville stood down to take over at Major League Soccer MLS mens side Inter Miami.The FA said in a statement that Riise would be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021