Left Menu
Development News Edition

California sheriff's deputy, driver dead following shootout

Names of those involved werent immediately released.The shooting followed an attempted traffic stop, Jones said, and the driver ended up crashing on the Cal Expo grounds. The K-9 was deployed and the driver started shooting, prompting deputies to return fire, Jones said.It wasnt immediately known what prompted the traffic stop.

PTI | Sacramento | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:30 IST
California sheriff's deputy, driver dead following shootout

A California sheriff's deputy has died and another deputy was injured following a chase and shootout that also left a suspect dead, authorities said.

A sheriff's K-9 dog also died in the gunfire late Monday near Cal Expo, a Sacramento event venue, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones told reporters. The injured deputy was in stable condition, he said.

The officer who died was a six-year veteran of the department, Jones said.

The suspect was identified as a man in his 40s, Jones said. Names of those involved weren't immediately released.

The shooting followed an attempted traffic stop, Jones said, and the driver ended up crashing on the Cal Expo grounds. The K-9 was deployed and the driver started shooting, prompting deputies to return fire, Jones said.

It wasn't immediately known what prompted the traffic stop. The Sacramento Police Department plans to handle the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Once COVID-19 vaccine vial opened, it needs to be used fully within four hours'

A vial of COVID-19 vaccine once opened for inoculation needs to be fully used within four hours, else the remaining doses go waste and need to be destroyed, senior doctors said on Tuesday.The first batch of Oxford COVID-19 Covishield vaccin...

Factional risks hover as Libya's U.N. peace process advances

Libyans working under a U.N. peace process on Tuesday agreed a mechanism to choose a new temporary government to oversee the run-up to elections late this year, in the hope that it can avoid being scuppered by factional rivalries. It follow...

Four held for cheating investors of crores in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police on Tuesdayarrested four persons, including a woman, for allegedlycheating several investors of crores by promising themlucrative returns, an official said.A team from the crime branch raided the office ofVanita Enterp...

Soccer-Norwegian Hege Riise appointed interim England women's coach

England appointed former Norway midfielder Hege Riise as interim coach of the womens team on Tuesday after Phil Neville stood down to take over at Major League Soccer MLS mens side Inter Miami.The FA said in a statement that Riise would be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021