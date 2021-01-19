Seating arrangement for budget session in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines: Om Birla

Left Menu
Members of Parliament have been requested to undergo RT-PCR test against COVID-19 ahead of the budget session of parliament beginning January 29 and seating arrangements have been made in accordance with the prescribed guidelines, Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:10 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Members of Parliament have been requested to undergo RT-PCR test against COVID-19 ahead of the budget session of parliament beginning January 29 and seating arrangements have been made in accordance with the prescribed guidelines, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here, the Speaker said he will try to run the House with everyone's support and cooperation.

He said that RT-PCR tests will be held on January 27 and 28 in the Parliament premises. Birla said that Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm and there will be Zero Hour and Question Hour.

He said the first part of budget session will start on January 29 and continue till February 15 and the second part of the session from March 8 to April 8. "The session will have two phases in which 12 sittings will be held in the first session and 21 in the second phase. We will try to run the House with everyone's support and cooperation," Birla said.

"All the respected MPs have been requested to undergo an RT-PCR test. We have made arrangements near their residences for the test so that they can participate in the functioning safely and perform their constitutional duties. Sitting arrangements have been made in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines," he said. Birla said that arrangements have been also made for RT-PCR test of families and staff members of MPs.

Asked if MPs will also be vaccinated against COVID-19 during the session, he said the policy concerning COVID-19 vaccination drive finalised by Centre and state governments will be applicable to parliamentarians also. The budget session of Parliament will begin on January 29 with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind. The union budget will be presented on February 1. (ANI)

