NFR bribery case: CBI recovers Rs 2.04 crores from private firm's premises in Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recovered additional Rs 2.04 crores in the ongoing investigation of a bribery case related to senior officers of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) from the premises of a private firm in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recovered additional Rs 2.04 crores in the ongoing investigation of a bribery case related to senior officers of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) from the premises of a private firm in Delhi. The firm is allegedly involved in the said case and it is located at Delhi's Kailash Colony, the CBI officials informed on Tuesday.

"So far, around 4.43 crore have been recovered," the CBI said. "Search operations are also being conducted in Sikkim and Kanpur," the officials added.

According to a statement issued by the CBI on Monday, it has arrested a Chief Administrative Officer (a Senior Railway Officer), Construction-II, North Eastern Frontier Railway(NFR), Maligaon (Assam); a Deputy Chief Engineer, NFR, Agartala; an Assistant Executive Engineer, N.F. Railway (NFR), Agartala (Tripura); an employee of a private company based at Guwahati (Assam) and a private person (a relative of CAO, North-Eastern Frontier Railway) in an on-going investigation of a case related to alleged bribery of Rs 1 crore. The statement read, during searches, another sum of Rs 18.5 lakh (approximately) and Rs 6.5 lakh (approximately) have been recovered from the premises of Deputy Chief Engineer and Assistant Executive Engineer (AEN) respectively. Thus, a total amount of Rs 2.39 crore (approximately) has been recovered. This includes an alleged bribe of Rs 1 crore, which exchanged hands on Sunday, which is stated to be one of the biggest bribe money trapped.

In addition, Rs 60 lakh was recovered from Dehradun and Rs 54 lakh from the Guwahati premises of CAO, on Sunday. Besides this, there has been the recovery of jewellery and documents related to property from these locations. As per the statement, it was alleged that the accused were abusing their official position for obtaining illegal gratification. It was further alleged that the said Director of a private company was in contact with said CAO in various on-going projects in the NFR region. It was also alleged that on his demand, the said Director through his employee got delivered a bribe of Rs 1 crore to the relative (private person) of said CAO at his residence in Dehradun.

The accused who were arrested were bought before Competent Courts on Monday. The searches were conducted in 26 locations including Delhi, West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, and Uttarakhand. Investigation and searches are continuing, the CBI had said in the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

