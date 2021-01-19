C'garh; Over 40 mynas found dead, samples sent for tests

Over 40 mynas were found dead inneighbouring Bijapur district and samples have been sent foravian influenza tests, a government official said on Tuesday.

The carcasses of the birds were found near a securityforces' camp in Naimed area over the past two days, and a teamof veterinarians arrived at the site on Tuesday, said APDohare, Deputy Director of Veterinary Services in Bijapur.

''Samples from five of the dead birds have been sentfor tests. The carcasses have been buried as per protocol anddisinfectant has been sprayed in the area. People in thepoultry sector in the area have been told to inform if theywitness bird deaths, disease etc,'' he added.

He said Bijapur has not reported a bird flu case sofar but transportation of poultry birds and products into thedistrict has been stopped as a precautionary move.

Bird flu cases have so far been reported in Balod,Bastar and Dantewada.

