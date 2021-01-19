Left Menu
India strongly condemns attacks on UN peacekeepers in Central African Republic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:44 IST
India on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent attacks on UN peacekeepers in the Central African Republic that resulted in the death of two peacekeepers.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said India strongly condemns the attack on peacekeepers of MINUSCA in the Central African Republic that has resulted in the death of a peacekeeper from Rwanda on January 13 and one from Burundi on January 15.

''We also remember the three Burundian MINUSCA peacekeepers who had laid down their lives on December 25 last year,'' the MEA said.

''We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the peacekeepers from Rwanda and Burundi, and also wish for the speedy recovery of the injured,'' it said.

At least one peacekeeper was killed and two were injured in two successive attacks by armed rebels near the town of Grimari in Central African Republic.

Members from a coalition of armed rebels staged the attacks on Friday while peacekeepers from both Burundi and Bangladesh were carrying out a security operation around Grimari, more than 200 kilometres northeast of the capital, Bangui.

The Burundian peacekeeper was killed in the second ambush, and two Bangladeshi peacekeepers were injured during the attacks and are receiving treatment, the UN mission in Central African Republic, known as MINUSCA, said in a statement.

On Wednesday, security forces repelled attacks by rebels trying to seize Bangui, after intense fighting on the city's outskirts in a major escalation of violence that has rocked the country since last month. At least one Rwandan peacekeeper was killed and another injured, said the United Nations.

