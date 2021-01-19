U.S. exempts aid groups from blacklisting of Yemen's Houthis

The United States has exempted various aid groups, including the United Nations and the Red Cross, from Yemen-related sanctions, according to a notice posted to the U.S. Department of Treasury website on Tuesday.

The exemptions to the blacklisting of Yemen's Houthis aim to allow aid groups to support humanitarian projects, democracy building, education and environmental protection, according to the notice.

