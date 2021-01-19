Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Iran, Turkey block rivals from joining U.N. disarmament talks

Talks aimed at overcoming a years-long deadlock over disarmament at the United Nations began in acrimony on Tuesday with two countries blocking rivals from taking part in widely criticised manoeuvres that sparked concern about the forum's future. Iran blocked Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates from joining as observers, lashing out at the former's military record, while Turkey blocked Cyprus in a trend that marks a significant departure from normal U.N. protocol and might set a precedent for other bodies that operate on a consensus basis.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:02 IST
UPDATE 1-Iran, Turkey block rivals from joining U.N. disarmament talks
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Talks aimed at overcoming a years-long deadlock over disarmament at the United Nations began in acrimony on Tuesday with two countries blocking rivals from taking part in widely criticised manoeuvres that sparked concern about the forum's future.

Iran blocked Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates from joining as observers, lashing out at the former's military record, while Turkey blocked Cyprus in a trend that marks a significant departure from normal U.N. protocol and might set a precedent for other bodies that operate on a consensus basis. Iran's delegate said that Saudi Arabia had used the forum as a platform for a "distraction and disinformation campaign" and called Riyadh "the largest military offender in the region".

Saudi Arabia and the UAE, a close ally, intervened in Yemen's war in 2015 to fight the Iran-backed Houthi movement, while Turkey and Cyprus have long been at odds over the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in the island's north. Saudi Arabia's mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Cyprus expressed "deep regret" at Turkey's decision.

"It is a sign that the Conference on Disarmament is at a crossroads and if it wants to remain relevant and useful it has to do some soul-searching," said Marc Finaud, former diplomat and security expert at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy. Another diplomat called it a "new low" for the body while the Secretary-General of the Conference on Disarmament, Tatiana Valovaya, said she was "disappointed" with the way it had opened.

The blockages drew criticism from other members including Britain, the United States, European Union and India. "If we are going to start picking and choosing then I think this will be the beginning of the end of multilateralism," British Ambassador Aidan Liddle told the virtual meeting. He urged Iran and Turkey to reverse their positions.

The two-month-long talks that began on Monday form part of the world's only multilateral forum for disarmament. Diplomats' expectations for new deals in the 65-member forum are very low, with agreements often stymied by arms producers in a forum that makes decisions by consensus.

Its last major agreement was the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. Still, the conference's current president Belgium said on its Twitter feed on Monday that it hoped to set out a work programme "after too many years of deadlock".

It is not unheard of to block other U.N. members from observing U.N. forums although in the past these have pertained to decades-old sovereignty disputes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cong forms election management, strategy committee ahead of Kerala Assembly polls

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Congress on Tuesday constituted the Election Management and Strategy Committee of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC. Party leader Oommen Chandy has been appointed as the chairman of the committee.Congre...

Lilly Singh, British Vogue editor-in-chief to be guests at virtual book tour of Priyanka Chopra's memoir

Ahead of the release of her Unfinished, actor-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday announced the first four dates of the virtual book tour of her memoir. The former Miss World shared that the four-day-long tour will begin on February 9 o...

Pandemic could be WHO's Chernobyl moment for reform - review panel

The COVID-19 pandemic could be the catalyst for much-needed reform of the World Health Organization just as the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986 forced urgent changes at the U.N. nuclear agency, an independent review panel said on Tuesday...

European stocks slip as lockdown worries resurface

European stocks slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by retailers, travel and banking stocks, as the possible extension of Germanys coronavirus lockdown raised concerns about the damage to earnings and economic growth.After gaining almost half ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021