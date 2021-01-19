Left Menu
Development News Edition

Few mild cases, no adverse events reported after COVID-19 vaccination in Telangana

A few mild reactions have been reported after the mass COVID-19 vaccination in Telangana, although no adverse events have been reported, said State Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr Srinivas Rao.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:29 IST
Few mild cases, no adverse events reported after COVID-19 vaccination in Telangana
Telangana Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr Srinivas Rao (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A few mild reactions have been reported after the mass COVID-19 vaccination in Telangana, although no adverse events have been reported, said State Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr Srinivas Rao. "There are no reports of severe Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) cases. However, a few mild reactions have been reported in one or two cases. They have been taken care of and kept under observation as a part of precautionary measures," he said.

Telangana has vaccinated 85 per cent of its total beneficiaries at 139 centres across the state on the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16. Dr Rao further mentioned that out of the total vaccine stock received by Telangana from the central government, 95 per cent was that of Covishield, while 20,000 of them were Covaxin.

"Telangana Government has got 20,000 Covaxin shots. As we have got more than 95 per cent of vaccines were Covishield and it has been rolled out across all the vaccination sites. We will use Covaxin in the coming days in accordance with the protocols laid by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The consent of the beneficiary will be taken before administering the vaccine. All our vaccination centres are under the monitoring and supervision of the medical officers," Rao said. The Telangana government has vaccinated more than 18,000 beneficiaries till now.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's largest vaccination drive against the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal SC to continue hearing on dissolution of Parliament tomorrow

Nepals Supreme Court will continue the hearing on Wednesday on writ petitions filed against the dissolution of the House of Representatives HoR by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The case...

Survey: Major European allies optimistic about Biden admin

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will assume office amid a surge in optimism among major European allies, and at home, about the future of trans-Atlantic relations and American foreign policy in general, a poll showed Tuesday.Four years of Pr...

Cong forms election management, strategy committee ahead of Kerala Assembly polls

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Congress on Tuesday constituted the Election Management and Strategy Committee of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC. Party leader Oommen Chandy has been appointed as the chairman of the committee.Congre...

Lilly Singh, British Vogue editor-in-chief to be guests at virtual book tour of Priyanka Chopra's memoir

Ahead of the release of her Unfinished, actor-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday announced the first four dates of the virtual book tour of her memoir. The former Miss World shared that the four-day-long tour will begin on February 9 o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021