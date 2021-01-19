SC to consider tomorrow pleas against physical hearing in Delhi courts

Left Menu
The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred till tomorrow the hearing on a slew of petitions challenging the decision of the Delhi High Court to resume physical hearing of cases in Courts within Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 23:08 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred till tomorrow the hearing on a slew of petitions challenging the decision of the Delhi High Court to resume physical hearing of cases in Courts within Delhi. The three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, adjourned the matter till tomorrow, the batch of petitions filed by four lawyers -- Kartik Nayar, Nancy Roy, Sachit Jolly, Amit Bhagat -- challenging the Delhi High Court's decision and or order, to resume physical hearings in Delhi HC and other lower Courts.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for one of the petitioners, submitted to the Apex Court that the right to life, health have to be balanced with the delivery of justice in these times, to which the CJI said, Mr Sival, we agree with you. "This is a serious matter, we know the gravity of the matter," the CJI said, and adjourned it for tomorrow.

In a similar development in the matter, Supreme Court lawyer Pradeep Kumar Yadav had filed a caveat in the Apex Court yesterday and opposed the petition filed by these four lawyers, who are against opening up of physical hearings in the Delhi High Court. Yadav, in his caveat, stated that "physical hearing is very important for judicial" work and he had opposed the PIL filed by lawyers -- Kartik Nayar, Nancy Roy, Sachit Jolly, Amit Bhagat.

There four lawyers had filed a PIL before the Supreme Court and had opposed the resumption of physical hearings at the Delhi High Court. The petitioner of four lawyers, filed before the Supreme Court, assailed the Delhi High Court's decision to resume large-scale physical hearing before the High Court and subordinate courts in Delhi with effect from January 18, without giving a choice to lawyers to appear through virtual mode.

Yadav, in his caveat, stated that his caveat should be heard by the Supreme Court before it passes any order in the particular case filed by these four lawyers. (ANI)

