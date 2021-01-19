Left Menu
Uttarakhand: Failed lovers kill tantrik, arrested

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 19-01-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 23:12 IST
Four youths allegedly shot dead a tantrik (witch-doctor) here after they failed to win the attention of the girls they loved using his technique, police said on Tuesday.

The youths identified as Rahul, Vishal, Gaurav and Akash have been arrested for the tantrik's murder which took place in Rampur village under Gang Nahar police station area three days ago, Haridwar SSP Senthil Avudai Krishna Raj said.

A pistol has also been recovered from their possession, he said.

During interrogation, the four youths admitted to having committed the crime.

The 70-year-old tantrik named Irfan was known to them. They had paid him to suggest some magical way to get the love of the girls they had set their hearts on.

However, they did not succeed using the methods suggested by the tantrik and decided to kill him, the SSP said.

