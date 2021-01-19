Left Menu
India honoured to meet healthcare needs of global community: PM Modi on supply of COVID-19 vaccines

As India is set to begin supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to its neighbouring countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is honoured to be a long-trusted partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 23:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

As India is set to begin supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to its neighbouring countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is honoured to be a long-trusted partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community. "India is deeply honoured to be a long-trusted partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community. Supplies of Covid vaccines to several countries will commence tomorrow, and more will follow in the days ahead," PM Modi tweeted.

India will begin supplies of COVID-19 vaccines being manufactured in the country to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles from Wednesday. India is awaiting confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances concerning the supply of medicines in respect of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release on Tuesday that the government has received several requests for the supply of Indian manufactured vaccines from neighbouring and key partner countries.

"In response to these requests, and in keeping with India's stated commitment to use India's vaccine production and delivery capacity to help all of humanity fight the Covid pandemic, supplies under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles will begin from January 20, 2021. In respect of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius, we are awaiting their confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances," the release said. The ministry said in an ongoing effort, India will continue to supply countries all over the world with vaccines. "This will be calibrated against domestic requirements and international demand and obligations, including under GAVI's Covax facility to developing countries."

India has given emergency use authorisation to two COVID-19 vaccines being manufactured in the country - Covishield and Covaxin. While Covishield has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, Covaxin is an indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR. "Keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased rollout, India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner," MEA said.

The ministry said that it will be ensured that domestic manufacturers will have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad. India had earlier supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves and other medical supplies to a large number of countries during the COVID19 pandemic.

The ministry said India has also provided training to several neighbouring countries to enhance and strengthen their clinical capabilities, under the Partnerships for Accelerating Clinical Trials (PACT) programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models.

