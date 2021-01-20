4 soldiers injured in Pakistani firing along LoC in J-K's Akhnoor sector

4 soldiers injured in Pakistani firing along LoC in J-K's Akhnoor sectorPTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-01-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 12:35 IST
Four soldiers of the Army sustained injuries as Pakistani troops opened fire targeting forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector, official sources said on Wednesday.
The ceasefire violation from across the LoC in the Keri Battal area took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.
Four soldiers suffered splinter injuries and were shifted to the military hospital in Udhampur for treatment, the sources added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pakistani Hazara families refuse to bury Mach massacre victims
Amid heavy snowfall, authorities in Kashmir order fuel rationing
With timely snowfall, apple growers from J-K's Udhampur hope for good crop
Avalanches likely in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistani police: 2 children die playing with hand grenade