Guj: Revenue officer, aide held for taking Rs 25 lakh bribe

A revenue officer and hisassociate have been arrested in Gujarat's Ahmedabad districtfor allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from a land owner,the state Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint, the ACB on Tuesday caught theduo red-handed at the mamlatdar (revenue) office in Dholkatown here, it said.

A man, who owns a piece of land near Badarkha villagein Dholka taluka, recently submitted an application at therevenue office for making some changes in records pertainingto his land.

Apart from revision in the land area, the man alsoapplied to restore his status as a farmer, the ACB said.

The revenue officer allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh togive his approval for the same, the release said.

The land owner then complained to the ACB, which laida trap and caught the accused while accepting the money.

The ACB recovered Rs 20 lakh from the revenue officerand Rs 5 lakh from his associate, the release said.

