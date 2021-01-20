Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's farewell falsehoods

Falsehoods suffused his farewell remarks to the country.As well, in noting Americans were horrified by the storming of the Capitol this month, he brushed past the encouragement he had given to the mob in advance and his praise of the attackers as very special people while they were still ransacking the seat of power.A look at some of his statements Tuesday COVID-19Trump Another administration would have taken three four, five, maybe even up to 10 years to develop a vaccine.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:32 IST
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's farewell falsehoods

On his way out, President Donald Trump claimed credit for things he didn't do and twisted his record on jobs, taxes, the pandemic and much more. Falsehoods suffused his farewell remarks to the country.

As well, in noting Americans were “horrified” by the storming of the Capitol this month, he brushed past the encouragement he had given to the mob in advance and his praise of the attackers as “very special'' people while they were still ransacking the seat of power.

A look at some of his statements Tuesday: COVID-19Trump: “Another administration would have taken three four, five, maybe even up to 10 years to develop a vaccine. We did in nine months.” The facts: Actually, the administration didn't develop any vaccines. Pharmaceutical companies did. And one of the two US companies that have come out with vaccines now in use did not take development money from the government.

Trump's contention that a vaccine would have taken years under a different administration stretches credulity. COVID-19 vaccines were indeed remarkably fast, but other countries have been developing them, too. A vaccine for the coronavirus is not a singular achievement of the United States, much less the Trump administration.

US drugmaker Pfizer developed its vaccine in partnership with Germany's BioNTech, eschewing federal money for development, though benefitting from an advance commitment from Washington to buy large quantities if the vaccine succeeded. A vaccine by Moderna, from the US, is also in widespread use.

But Britain's AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is being administered in several countries and vaccines from China and Russia are also in limited use. More than a dozen potential vaccines are in late stages of testing worldwide.(AP) RUPRUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Trump's youngest daughter announces engagement on his final full day in office

Outgoing US President Donald Trumps youngest daughter has announced one of the happiest moments of her life -- her engagement -- on her fathers final full day in office. Trump, 74, would be succeeded by 78-year-old Biden as the 46th Preside...

Biden to sign 15 executive orders on day one as president

Hours after being sworn in as the 46th US president, Joe Biden would sign 15 executive orders -- including rejoining the Paris climate agreement, a 100-day mask mandate and reversing the Muslim ban -- undoing some of the major policies of h...

SpiceJet adds two wide-body aircraft to its cargo fleet

SpiceJet has added two wide-body planes, a B767 and a A330 model, to its cargo fleet to transport items on long haul routes to destinations such as Europe and the US, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.With the latest in...

Indian insurers prepared to withstand economic downturn: Moody's

Indian insurance firms are geared to withstand the economic downturn, as premium growth in general insurance segment will remain in positive territory and life premiums will stay broadly flat despite the weakening economy, Moodys Investors ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021