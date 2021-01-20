'Hunar Haat' to be held in Lucknow from Jan 22-Feb 4: Minority Affairs Ministry

Hunar Haat, the minority affairs ministry's initiative to generate employment for master artisans, will be held in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow from January 22 to February 4 with the theme of 'vocal for local'. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will formally inaugurate the 'Hunar Haat' on January 23, the ministry said in statement.

''Taking forward its spectacular journey to provide market and opportunities to indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen, the Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising the 24th 'Hunar Haat' at Avadh Shilpgram, Lucknow, from January 22 to February 4 with the theme of 'vocal for local','' it said. Artisans and craftsmen from 31 states and union territories are participating, the statement said. Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, Khadi and Village Industries Commission Chairman V K Saxena, among others, will be present at the event.

About 500 artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts will be at the 'Hunar Haat' in Lucknow to display and sell their handmade products, the statement said.

Products made of bamboo, wood, brass and cane; iron toys; herbal products; and products with indigenous prints like ajrakh, batik, bagh and bandhej, will be available at the haat, it said.

People will enjoy traditional delicacies from different parts of the country at the 'Hunar Haat' and renowned artistes of the country will perform at cultural events on the theme of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' every day in the evening, the statement said.

Renowned artists such as Kailash Kher, Vinod Rathore, Shibani Kashyap, Bhupendra Bhuppi, among others, will enthral the audience with their performance at the haat, it said, adding that 'Hunar Haat' products will be also available at http://hunarhaat.org . 'Hunar Haat' has proved to be immensely beneficial and encouraging for artisans and craftsmen as lakhs of people visit it and purchase indigenous handmade products of artisans on a large scale, the statement said. More than five lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities in the last about five years through 'Hunar Haat', it said.

In the coming days, 'Hunar Haat' will be organised at Mysore, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Ranchi, Kota, Kochi, Puducherry and other places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)